Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB makes another arrest

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested Jagtap Singh Anand in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, taking the total number of persons arrested in the case to 31. Anand is the brother of Karanjeet, another accused who was earlier arrested by the NCB.

“Anand accepted payments on Karanjeet’s behalf. He has been charged for drug financing,” said an NCB official.

The NCB is also in the process of taking British national Karan Sajnani and Rahila Furniturewala into custody in this connection. The duo was earlier arrested along with others in a probe involving the seizure of high-end marijuana. The NCB official further stated that the agency’s investigation has revealed that Anuj Keswani, who was also arrested in the case, is linked to Rahila.