Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police probe to continue

A day after the Supreme Court approved a CBI investigation into the FIR registered by the Patna Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said that in keeping with the court order, its inquiry into the case will continue.

A government official said: “The SC order says that if during our inquiry, a cognizable offence is disclosed, we should transfer it to the CBI. This will be duly followed. The SC order was primarily about the transfer of the FIR registered by Bihar Police to Mumbai Police. It was not about the inquiry that is being conducted by the Bandra police.”

Para 34 of Wednesday’s Supreme Court order had said: “As noted earlier, the FIR at Patna was subsequently transferred to the CBI with consent of the Bihar government during pendency of this transfer petition. However, in future, if commission of cognizable offence Section 175(2) CrPC is determined, the possibility of parallel investigation by the Mumbai Police cannot be ruled out.”

A senior police officer said the inquiry will continue “although people may not be summoned for recording statement for now”. So far, the Mumbai Police has registered the statements of 56 people, including filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra.

The Mumbai Police will provide assistance to the CBI team landed in the city from Delhi late Thursday, an officer said. The FIR filed by the Patna Police has been taken over by the CBI headquarters in Delhi, where a probe team has been formed. The team is likely to collect copies of the statements recorded by the Mumbai Police and other details on Friday.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborthy, her family members and business manager Shruti Modi as well as Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by Sushant’s father, alleging that Chakraborthy, also an actor, and her family had abetted the actor’s suicide by harassing him and diverting his money, among other offences.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered an FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after Sushant’s father alleged that money from his son’s bank account had been transferred to unverified accounts.

