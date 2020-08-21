Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI team reaches Mumbai, exempted from mandatory 14-day home quarantine

The CBI team, which includes forensic experts, landed at Mumbai airport around 7.30 pm, an official said, adding it will visit the actor’s Bandra residence, where he was found dead.

A 10-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, which reached Mumbai for an investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Thursday, has been exempted from the mandatory 14-day home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The CBI team, which includes forensic experts, landed at Mumbai airport around 7.30 pm, an official said, adding it will visit the actor’s Bandra residence, where he was found dead. The team is likely to meet the Mumbai Police officials on Friday, sources said.

The civic body’s health department had Thursday morning received an email from the CBI seeking exemption from home quarantine since they would visit the city for government work, officials said.

“We received an email from the investigating agency seeking exemption from home quarantine. They are exempted from home quarantine as per the procedure,” an official said.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had Wednesday said if the CBI team visits the city for seven days, they would be exempted from home quarantine, but if they come for more than seven days, they will have to apply for exemption via email.

As per the BMC’s August 3 guidelines for domestic travellers, a government officer or any other person visiting the city for seven days is exempted from home quarantine if they produce their return tickets at the airport. But if the visit is for more than seven days, the person or authority, will have to send an email to the BMC seeking exemption from mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Earlier, the BMC had quarantined Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who had landed in the city to investigate the case.

