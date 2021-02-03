Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB detains assistant film director

Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. (File)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday detained a former employee of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishikesh Pawar, in connection with the narcotics case linked to the actor’s demise. The NCB had questioned him in September last year after one of the accused arrested in the case had named him.

An official said, “We have detained him for questioning in connection with the case linked to Rajput.” Sources said Rajput’s cook, Dipesh Sawant, an arrested accused in the case, had named Pawar.

Pawar, who was an assistant director with a project of the late actor, had earlier applied for anticipatory bail that was rejected by the sessions court last month. Soon after, when the police team raided his residence in Chembur, he was found to be missing. The NCB also seized some gadgets from his residence.

“We had been on the lookout for him ever since,” an official said. The NCB is investigating if Pawar had any role in supplying narcotics to the actor when he was employed with him.

So far, Mumbai police have arrested 29 persons in connection with the FIR registered in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The chargesheet in the case is likely to be filed later this month. Those who were arrested in the case include actress Rhea Chakraborty.