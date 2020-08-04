Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay HC to hear PIL seeking probe transfer to CBI

The plea said, “If at all the actor has committed suicide, which needs to be investigated, the reason for the same are the bigwigs of Bollywood.” (File) The plea said, “If at all the actor has committed suicide, which needs to be investigated, the reason for the same are the bigwigs of Bollywood.” (File)

A PIL moved before the Bombay High Court, seeking transfer of probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the CBI, will be heard Wednesday.

The criminal PIL, filed by 32-year-old Nagpur resident Sameet Rakesh Thakkar through advocate Raspal Singh Renu, was likely to be heard on Tuesday, but the court suspended all hearings due to acute staff shortage amid heavy rains in Mumbai.

Earlier, on July 30, the Supreme Court had dismissed a similar PIL seeking transfer of the probe from Mumbai Police to the CBI, asking the lawyers to approach the Bombay High Court if they had “something concrete” to show in the case.

Thakkar’s PIL has claimed that the Mumbai Police’s investigation into the actor’s death is ‘shoddy’, and they have been not been able to ascertain the reason behind the death yet.

The PIL claimed the police did not mention in its initial investigations that Rajput had changed his SIM card at least 50 times in a month prior to his demise, and had tweeted thrice on the day of the incident, only to delete the tweets. The PIL also questioned as to why the viscera report “had no mention of pomegranate juice being found in post-mortem report, though a servant had deposed that Rajput had consumed it a couple of hours before his body was found.”

The plea stated, “The petitioner, therefore, seeks high profile investigation in respect of illegality on the part of the real culprits in connivance with the respondent Mumbai Police and also seeking action against the responsible officials for committing illegality in accordance with law.”

It added, “If at all, the actor has committed suicide, which needs to be investigated, the reason for the same are the bigwigs of Bollywood, who systematically side-lined him and decided to ruin him and ultimately left him with no option but to take the extreme step.”

The plea sought from the Court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), or transfer the case to CBI, or to any other investigating agency outside Mumbai ‘in the interest of justice’.

The petitioner also sought security in view of alleged threats given to him.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice A S Gadkari is likely to hear the plea on Wednesday, August 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd