Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions staff members who worked at actor’s residence

THE CBI, which is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, on Friday questioned two staff members who worked at the Bandra residence of the actor. A team also met DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who had been overseeing the inquiry by the Mumbai police following the actor’s death on June 14.

The CBI team is likely to record the statement of Rhea Chakraborty next week as part of the investigation into the FIR against Chakraborty and her family members based on the complaint by the actor’s father.

On Friday, one CBI team questioned staff members of the actor at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office and Air Force Guest House in Santacruz; another team questioned Samuel Miranda, Rajput’s house manager. A CBI team also met Trimukhe at his office in Bandra. While officially the CBI refused to comment, the team is likely to collect statements recorded by the Mumbai police in connection with the case in addition to forensic reports.

The CBI team also plans to reconstruct what happened on June 14 when the actor is believed to have died by suicide. The team led by DCP Nupur Prasad also has forensic experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) that will go over the post mortem and other forensic reports that have been submitted so far.

The CBI team from Delhi arrived in the city late Thursday evening.

