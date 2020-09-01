Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI makes Rhea confront Pithani

Later on Monday evening, Rhea and Showik visited the Santacruz police station to file a complaint against journalists who have been following them to and from home and had entered their building.

The CBI questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day on Monday in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The agency also questioned Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s colleague Siddharth Pithani and former business manager Shruti Modi. An officer said Rhea was confronted with Pithani for the first time on Monday during the course of the probe.

They left the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz East, where the CBI team from Delhi has set up camp, around 7.30 pm after more than eight hours of questioning. “We have asked Rhea, Showik and Siddharth to return for questioning on Tuesday,” the officer said.

Later on Monday evening, Rhea and Showik visited the Santacruz police station to file a complaint against journalists who have been following them to and from home and had entered their building.

“In her complaint, she claimed that she was being harassed by journalists ever since she was first summoned by the CBI. She has also asked the police to intervene and restrain journalists from entering her home,” said an officer at Santacruz police station.

