Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bail plea of Siddharth Pithani rejected

A special court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in May in an alleged drugs case.

Pithani had filed for bail last month, stating that there was no evidence against him to show that he was involved in any drugs related offence. He had also claimed that while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had relied on statements of Rajput’s house manager and cook – arrested last year – both of them had retracted from their statements claiming that he had purchased ganja.

Pithani had also claimed that all the other accused in the case from whom there were no recoveries made were granted bail and he should be considered for release on the grounds of parity.

He had also said while the NCB had claimed that he was absconding, he was available before various investigating agencies, including the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) from June to September last year and was thereafter at his home in Hyderabad.

The NCB had claimed that the investigation against Pithani is yet to be completed and a chargesheet yet to be filed. The NCB had also submitted papers of investigation to the court to oppose Pithani’s release. Three statements of Rajput’s security person and bodyguard, the late actor’s cook and housekeeping employee were also submitted as part of evidence.

The NCB also claimed that it had recovered incriminating materials, including photos and videos, from Pithani’s phone, which showed that he used to ‘arrange/consume’ narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in ‘large quantity during his stay at the late actor’s residence’.

It also claimed that there were several bank transactions to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, including those of Rajput, which were part of the evidence.

Pithani was allowed an interim bail of 15 days for his wedding in June after which he had surrendered before the court. The NCB has chargesheeted 33 people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, in the case.