‘Difficult to conclude his role but no bail at this stage’: Court rejects Siddharth Pithani’s plea in ‘drugs’ case

Rejecting bail to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, a special court has said that he is not entitled to be released at this stage. Pithani was arrested in May by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case filed last year after the actor’s death. A chargesheet is yet to be filed against him.

The special court had rejected Pithani’s plea on August 11 but the detailed order was made available on Tuesday.

“…at this stage, it is difficult to come to any particular conclusion whether the applicant/accused (Pithani) is involved in the chain of activities of drug dealers. But, considering the gravity of the matter and seriousness of the offences which reflect from the papers of investigation, which was produced before the court by the investigating officer and the independent evidence in the form of statements recorded under section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code..I am of the opinion that the applicant is not entitled to be released on bail at this stage,” the court said.

Pithani’s lawyer had claimed that there was no evidence against him under section 27A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act related to financing illicit trafficking of drugs. The lawyer also cited the judgment of the Bombay High Court granting bail to co-accused Rhea Chakraborty on the scope of the section.

The NCB claims that marijuana was procured for Rajput on his instructions by his two staffers as well as Pithani. The NCB submitted photographs from his laptop claiming that it was ‘incriminating evidence’.

Pithani’s lawyer had submitted that he was arrested on the basis of statements of two co-accused, Rajput’s manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant. He said that as per a recent Supreme Court judgment, these could not be considered as admissible evidence. It was also submitted that no recovery was made from him and the co-accused were granted bail so he should be released on grounds of parity. Thecourt did not accept the contention.

The NCB had also submitted that it had recorded the statements of Rajput’s other staffers and had evidence including monetary transactions to the tune of Rs 4 lakh to show activities related to drug trafficking.