Sushant, Salian deaths: Court restrains few persons from posting online defamatory content against Arbaaz Khan

Khan sought before the court that till the defamation suit is pending, a restrain order be issued against such posts.

A civil court in Mumbai on Monday passed an interim order restraining a few persons from putting up defamatory content against actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on social media.

Khan had approached the court with a defamation suit stating that these persons were using social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, to put up posts alleging his involvement in the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian in June.

Through the firm DSK Legal, Khan had sent defamation notices to two persons – a Delhi-based lawyer and a former mediaperson – along with other unknown persons for publishing “false and defamatory” material on social media platforms “causing grave and irreparable harm and loss of reputation” to him and his family members.

City Civil Judge V V Vidhwans, which saying that a case of interim protection was made, restrained these persons from “posting, reposting, tweeting, retweeting, sharing and sending messages on social media platforms”. The court also directed social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Google, to file a reply on the suit within two weeks.

Earlier this month, a similar interim relief was granted to two private companies and those associated with it in connection to a case concerning social media posts that claimed that online game FAU-G, which they conceptualised, was developed by Sushant.

