Sushant Rajput account: Withdrawals of Rs 55 lakh, ED finds no big transfers to Rhea Chakraborty

After questioning actor Rhea Chakraborty for almost 18 hours, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now examining cash withdrawals made from Sushant Singh Rajput’s accounts over the last one year as the agency has not found any “substantial direct transfers” from the late actor’s account to Chakraborty or her family members, sources familiar with the case told The Indian Express.

These withdrawals amount to Rs 55 lakh and are from Rajput’s primary account with Kotak Bank. Sources said the agency is tracking the trail of these withdrawals.

This account, sources said, had about Rs 15 crore at the beginning of the last financial year and was used to make tax and travel-related payments, among other things.

The agency found that Rhea Chakraborty is not a joint account holder in any of Rajput’s bank accounts. Rajput committed suicide on June 14.

Sources said the agency questioned Rhea Chakraborty on instances of alleged mismatch between her income and expenses; she has been asked to submit records of her income and investments.

Rhea and her brother are directors in at least two firms, Front India For World Foundation and Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited, set up by Rajput.

The agency is looking into the purchase of two properties by Rhea and her family. While Front India was incorporated in January 2020, Vividrage was set up in September 2019.

On July 31, the ED registered a money laundering case against Chakraborty and her relatives based on the FIR filed by Sushant’s father, K K Singh, in Patna, on July 25.

In the FIR, it is alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account in one year “to bank accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor”.

Singh’s complaint seeks a probe into all accounts held by Sushant and his credit cards to see if any amount was transferred to Chakraborty or others associated with her.

So far, the ED has questioned Chakraborty; her brother Showik; father Indrajit; her business manager Shruti Modi; Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani; his house manager Samuel Miranda who had been hired by Chakraborty; the chartered accountants of Sushant and Rhea and his sister Mitu Singh.

