Sushant investigation: Case given to CBI to probe if death was suicide or murder, this remains unanswered, says Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday took a swipe at the central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, stating that the issue of whether the actor’s death was suicide or murder remains unanswered so far by the premier investigation agency.

“The case was handed over to the CBI to investigate whether Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was suicide or murder. This remains unanswered so far. This issue is now on the backburner and we have something else that is now being discussed,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

Allegations made by Sushant Singh’s father K K Singh about the circumstances leading to his son’s death had led to the case being transferred from the Mumbai Police to the CBI. While the CBI has started investigating the case, it was the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that registered a case and arrested actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others on drug charges.

Deshmukh said that Mumbai has long suffered from drug menace and the NCB, which is a national-level agency, should carry out a proper probe in the matter.

“Mumbai Police had not registered an FIR into the actor’s death, as the family did not make any allegations in the statement it gave to the police,” he added.

A CBI spokesperson, meanwhile, said that while they would not comment on what Deshmukh said, the agency’s probe was progressing and statements were still being recorded.

The CBI had called Rhea for questioning at the DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz for four days. During this period, she was interrogated in the presence of her brother Showik, Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, and his cook, among others. The CBI, however, did not arrest her or seek her custodial interrogation.

Like the CBI, the ED, too, had registered a case on the basis of the statement made by Sushant’s father that money from the actor’s account had been illegally transferred by Rhea to unknown accounts. While ED also questioned Rhea and her family members, sources said while the probe is going on, the agency has so far not found much evidence to corroborate the allegations.

