Sushant death probe: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner in drug case

The accused, Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested late Saturday from a resort in Lonavala, said NCB officers. (Facebook@Agisilaos Demetriades)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a 30-year-old South African national, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, in a drug case lodged following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June.

The accused, Agisilaos Demetriades, was arrested late Saturday from a resort in Lonavala, said NCB officers.

“On the basis of a tip-off, we laid a trap at the resort in which he was staying with his fiancé. He was arrested and 0.8 gm of charas was seized from him,” said an officer. Later, a search was carried out at his residence in Mumbai’s Khar from where Alprazolan, a banned tablet, was recovered, the officer added.

The NCB said Demetriades is a part of the larger drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the peddlers who were in touch with actor and Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. This is the 23rd arrest made in the case, said NCB.

According to the agency, Demetriades is into marketing of bags and apparel and frequently visits Mumbai. His call data record shows that he was in contact with drug peddlers Anuj Keswani and Dwayne Fernandes, who had earlier been arrested in the case.

Also, data from other electronic devices shows that Demetriades was in touch with Sushant’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant and house manager Samuel Miranda. The two were arrested in the drugs case, along with Rhea and Showik. However, they were recently granted bail along with Rhea.

Demetriades, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, was on Sunday remanded in police custody for two days. He was represented by lawyer Kushal Mor in Killa court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd