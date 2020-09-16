Sushant Death: HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL seeking to expand scope of contempt of courts Act

Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Express Archives)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the central government and Law Commission of India to respond to the PIL seeking to expand the scope of the Contempt of Courts Act to restrain media organisations which obstruct or tend to obstruct the administration of justice in “sensitive criminal matters”, including the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The PIL said the law commission in its 200th report had made similar recommendations and also alleged that reporting or “media trial” in the actor’s death case has been disturbing and time has come to expand the scope of the law.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni heard through videoconference the PIL filed by NGO In Pursuit of Justice’. Filed through advocates Neela Gokhale, Kushal Choudhary and Shruti Dixit, it seeks from the HC to widen the scope of the Contempt of Court Act to include any obstructions that could hamper the administration of justice from the time FIR is registered.

