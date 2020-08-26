Sushant case: CBI summons two Mumbai Police officers

Sushant died by suicide on June 14

The CBI on Tuesday summoned two officers of the Mumbai Police in connection with its probe into the abetment to suicide case registered following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The two officers from Bandra police — Inspector Bhushan Belnekar and Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Jagtap — were investigating the case from the day the death came to light on June 14.

A senior Mumbai Police officer said that Belnekar and Jagtap had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. They have been discharged but asked to remain in quarantine. “They will be able to attend to the summons after a few days following the doctor’s advice,” the officer added.

Sources said the CBI is also likely to call other senior officers of the city police, who were part of the investigation.

The central agency on Tuesday continued to question the housekeeping staff of the actor’s bungalow and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. They also called his accountant for some clarification.

So far, the CBI team has collected documents related to the probe from the Mumbai Police. It has sent the actor’s postmortem report to AIIMS in Delhi for review.

The CBI team, however, is yet to summon to Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, who have been booked for abetment to suicide.

