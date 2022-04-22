Survey finds 1,435 endangered smooth-coated otters and 245 crocodiles in Ratnagiri dist

A survey has found 1,435 smooth-coated otters across all 10 rivers, creeks, and irrigation tanks in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The study has also found 245 crocodiles in the district.

This is the second census of the rarely studied mammal conducted by the Maharashtra Mangrove Cell and a Pune-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) Ela Foundation. The first one was conducted in 2017 which covered 12 creeks in Sindhudurg district and found 591 smooth-coated otters.

Smooth-coated Otters are classified as endangered species under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and as ‘vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The study found that the highest number of crocodiles were recorded across Jaitapur (107 in the Gad and Vashishthi Rivers). Crocodiles have been included in Schedule-I of the Wildlife Act, which ensures maximum legal protection for wild animals. It classifies those species as being either extirpated, endangered, threatened, or special concern.

The data from the study was recently published as a part of a research paper and a report titled- Survey of Otter and Crocodile Species in Mangrove Habitats of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The survey, which was carried out between April 2019 and July 2021, found that climate change, habitat loss and human disturbance in natural habitats are primary threats to otters and crocodiles in Ratnagiri.

Using camera-trap technology, river boats, modified scent-station surveys, under-bridge, and local information in creeks, rivers, backwaters, and irrigation tanks, the survey was conducted to determine the status of otters and crocodiles in this region, their food habits and habitat preference.

While no countrywide estimate is available, the rarely sighted smooth-coated otters are found along the Konkan coast, near the mangroves, and creeks.

“Otters are poorly studied aquatic mammals while the distribution of crocodiles is poorly documented in coastal areas. No comprehensive data for the populations and current status of this taxon was available for the Ratnagiri district so far. Using the present results, we can enhance the protection of both these species,” said Virendra Tiwari, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Mangrove Cell).

The study has also identified threats to the otter’s habitat such as sand dredging, water pollution from pesticides and industries leading to high turbidity in some creeks where the mammals hunt for fish.

There are six species of otters in Asia, of which, the Eurasian otter, smooth-coated and Asian small-clawed otters are found in India. The foundation said similar studies will be conducted for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts.

“While otters are elusive aquatic species that may travel on land and water, crocodiles are a source of human-animal conflict. Both of these species are sensitive markers of our aquatic ecosystems,” said Satish Pande, director of the Ela Foundation, who co-authored the study with Anant Gokhale, Ram Mone, Rajkumar Pawar, Sudhanwa Rajurkar and Rahul Lonk