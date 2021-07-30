Bombay HC grants bail to Elgar Parishad case accused Surendra Gadling to attend mother’s death anniversary

The counsel submitted that Gadling seeks three weeks interim bail to perform the last rites of his mother and will abide by all conditions that may be imposed on him. (Express file photo: Pavan Khengre)

The Bombay High Court Friday granted temporary bail to Elgar Parishad case accused Surendra Gadling from August 13 to 21 to perform rituals relating to the first death anniversary of his mother.

As per the conditions imposed by the court, Gadling will have to surrender his passport and cannot leave Nagpur while he is out on bail. Upon release, he will have to visit the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and submit his entire itinerary. Gadling will also have to report at the police station, under the jurisdiction of which he resides, at 10 am on August 16 and 19. He cannot go out on August 19 except for immersion of ashes in the Bina river. The court also asked Gadling to furnish a surety of Rs 50,000 to the satisfaction of the Special NIA Court.

On July 26, a division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar had reserved its order on Gadling’s plea seeking interim relief bail. He had filed an appeal in the high court against a Special NIA Court order of September 2020 which rejected his interim bail application for performing the funeral rites of his mother who died in August last year.

The NIA filed an affidavit opposing the plea and said the special court’s order was passed nearly 10 months ago and the reasons cited for bail then did not exist now.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Gadling, submitted that his mother died on August 15 last year. While his bail plea to perform the last rites was rejected then, his brother or other family members were not in a position to perform the rites as they were hospitalised due to Covid-19.

The counsel said Gadling has sought interim bail of three weeks to perform rituals on his mother’s first death anniversary and will abide by all conditions imposed. Stating that the special court was in error in refusing interim bail, Gadling sought interim relief from the high court.

Jaising said that Gadling can be granted interim bail on ‘humanitarian grounds’ and the same was valid under Section 43D of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while pointing out that co-accused Sudha Bharadwaj was granted interim bail to attend her father’s final rites in 2019.

NIA opposed the plea and said the interim bail was not required as his mother died last year and reasons for temporary bail do not exist now.