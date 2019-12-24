Surprised over Modi’s NRC comments: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar and MP Praful Patel at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) NCP president Sharad Pawar and MP Praful Patel at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday expressed surprise over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that his government never discussed a nationwide National Register of Citizen (NRC) and accused the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading the people on the issue.

“The PM said there was no opposition to NRC in cabinet and parliament, which is not correct… (On the contrary) in Rajya Sabha discussions, when Union Home Minister spoke about NRC, both (NCP MP) Praful Patel and I spoke against its adverse impact,” Pawar said.

He added that President Ram Nath Kovind had talked about the government’s plan to implement NRC across the country in his joint address to Parliament. “When the President addresses the parliament, it conveys the policies of the government,” he said.

Pawar’s comments come a day after Modi addressed a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. “Ever since my government came to power in 2014, I want to reassure 130 crore people of India, there was no discussion on NRC. The decision was implemented in Assam following directives issued by the Supreme Court,” Modi said in his speech that lasted an hour and a half.

Claiming there were differences and confusion within the BJP on the issue, Pawar said, “The Union Home Minister says NRC decision has been taken in the interest of the country. Whereas, the Prime Minister took altogether a different view in public (rally).”

Referring to the Jharkhand poll results, Pawar said the people of the state should be applauded for rejecting the BJP. “Along with Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are the states from where the BJP has been voted out of power. The population of tribals and poor is higher in state of Jharkhand. Yet, fearlessly, without worrying about the Centre, people have rejected BJP.”

The outcome in Jharkhand will boost the confidence of people in other states to fight against the Centre in coming elections, he observed.

Pawar, however, warned protesters against damaging public properties or taking law and order in their hands.

