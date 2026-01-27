Surprise rain and 4-degree mercury spike catch Mumbai off guard; AQI in ‘moderate’ category

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai woke up to unseasonal showers Tuesday morning as a drizzle swept across several parts of the city following nowcast warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The unexpected rain was accompanied by a sharp rise in minimum temperatures, which rose by nearly 4 degrees in a single day.
Early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued two nowcast warnings for Mumbai and the Thane district, indicating a likelihood of light rain. The yellow nowcast was first issued at 5.30 am, followed by another nowcast at 7 am.
IMD issued two yellow nowcast warnings for Mumbai and the Thane district early Tuesday, first at 5.30 am and again at 7 am, forecasting light rain. Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received light showers in the early hours, followed by drizzles across Mumbai. Areas of South Mumbai and pockets of the western and eastern suburbs, including Borivali, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar, also reported light rain.
IMD data showed that the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory logged no measurable rain following the morning spells.
Minimum temperatures, however, rose notably. Santacruz recorded a minimum of 22.6 degree Celsius Tuesday morning, which is five degrees above normalMumbai’s minimum temperature hovered around 18 degree Celsius Monday morning..
IMD scientists attributed the unseasonal showers to a western disturbance system.
“The showers were a result of a western disturbance which was dipping low. When a western disturbance is passing, and it is in the lower latitude, then it tends to bring in moisture from the Arabian Sea. If the western disturbance system had been even lower, then the intensity of the rains would have been even higher. But we had been expecting these very light spells of rain,” a senior IMD Mumbai scientist told The Indian Express.
Mumbai ushered in the New Year with a surprise bout of unseasonal rain lashing parts of the city, and its neighbouring districts on January 1. So far, the city’s Colaba station has recorded 9.3 mm of rainfall, and the Santacruz station has logged 6.7 mm. This marks an excess of 6-8 mm of rainfall above normal for the region.
Despite showers, air quality in Mumbai hovered in the “moderate” category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 115 Tuesday morning.
Of Mumbai’s 23 active stations, seven pockets recorded “satisfactory” AQI readings below 100, while other parts of the city reported “moderate” levels. The worst air quality was recorded at Chakala in Andheri with an AQI of 166, while the best was in Mulund at 70.
