Surprise rain and 4-degree mercury spike catch Mumbai off guard; AQI in ‘moderate’ category

Despite showers, air quality in Mumbai hovered in the “moderate” category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 115 Tuesday morning. (file)

Mumbai woke up to unseasonal showers Tuesday morning as a drizzle swept across several parts of the city following nowcast warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The unexpected rain was accompanied by a sharp rise in minimum temperatures, which rose by nearly 4 degrees in a single day.

Early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued two nowcast warnings for Mumbai and the Thane district, indicating a likelihood of light rain. The yellow nowcast was first issued at 5.30 am, followed by another nowcast at 7 am.

IMD issued two yellow nowcast warnings for Mumbai and the Thane district early Tuesday, first at 5.30 am and again at 7 am, forecasting light rain. Parts of Thane and Navi Mumbai received light showers in the early hours, followed by drizzles across Mumbai. Areas of South Mumbai and pockets of the western and eastern suburbs, including Borivali, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar, also reported light rain.