Suresh Raina booked for breaching Covid protocols at Mumbai nightclub

Cricketer Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was booked in Mumbai after a raid at Mumbai’s Dragonfly club.

A total of 34 people, including few celebrities, were booked in the raid for violating Covid norms. The pub was raided for keeping the establishment open beyond the permissible time limit and not following Covid norms.

In the backdrop of a new strain of the coronavirus emerging in the United Kingdom, the Maharashtra government on Monday decided to impose a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state starting Tuesday night. The curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till January 5.

All shops, barring essential services like medical stores, will have to shut down by 11 pm. All non-essential travel will not be allowed after 11 pm. The state will deploy police on the road to ensure compliance. More than five people cannot assemble outside during the specified hours.

