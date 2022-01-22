Suresh Pujari in Mumbai Police custody

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Friday got the custody of gangster Suresh Pujari, who was deported from Philippines last month. Soon after this deportation, his custody was given to the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad.

An officer said the police sought his custody in connection with threat calls he allegedly made to a shopowner in south Mumbai in 2018. The shopowner has claimed that he kept getting calls from Pujari, who claimed to know his house address and demanded Rs 50 lakh if he wanted to be alive.

Based on the shopowner’s complaint, an FIR was registered by the police and six persons linked to the Pujari gang were arrested and eventually chargesheeted. “It is in connection with this case that his custody was secured by the Crime Branch. The court has granted his custody till January 29,” the officer said.

Pujari, who earlier worked for gangster Ravi Pujari, had formed his own gang and made extortion calls to several persons in Mumbai.

In Mumbai alone, he has 17 cases registered against him. In all, he has 51 offences lodged against him across the state. A majority of these offences have been registered by the

Thane Police.