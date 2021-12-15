Suresh Pujari brought to India from the Philippines

December 15, 2021 12:23:18 am
UNDERWORLD GANGSTER Suresh Pujari, who has 25 offences registered against him in Mumbai, was brought to New Delhi from the Philippines on Tuesday night. He will be brought to Mumbai from New Delhi, an official said. Pujari had been arrested by Indian agencies in the Philippines in October with assistance from the US.
Pujari, who had been on the run for the past 15 years, was wanted in several cases of extortion in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. He was initially associated with Chhota Rajan and Ravi Pujari but parted ways with them in 2011 and formed his own gang, after which he started making extortion calls to businessmen.
Due to a rise in extortion cases, the local authorities approached the Interpol through the CBI and a red corner notice was issued against him.
