Mumbai Confidential: Second time lucky

It was second time lucky for Suresh Khade. The three-term BJP legislator from Miraj in Sangli has finally got a berth in the state’s cabinet. In 2014, when the Devendra Fadnavis government won power in the state, Khade was confident of finding a space in the Chief Minister’s Cabinet. Tales abound the corridors of power that he had even got a special suit designed for him ahead of the swearing-in. The jinx was finally broken this time. Stung once, Khade decided to keep it simple this time. There was no order placed for a special suit, confirmed sources close to him.

Alliance Politics

According to sources, Shivsangram leader Vinayak Mete has lost favour with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His party hasn’t been given any representation in the Fadnavis government. Fadnavis’s decision to induct Mete’s political rival Jaydutt Kshirsagar as a Shiv Sena nominee has also put him in a fix in his native constituency of Beed. Following differences with senior minister Pankaja Munde, Mete had campaigned against the BJP in the Lok Sabha election in the constituency. This hasn’t gone down too well with Fadnavis, confirmed source. Hours after the cabinet expansion, Mete made his displeasure known with an emotional post on Facebook.

Buying Peace

All is not well within the Shiv Sena. A new tussle for power has broken out within the party. If sources are to be believed, the Shiv Sena was offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in the Fadnavis government. But party president Uddhav Thackeray was forced to turn it down to avoid tensions within his party to escalate. While a section within the party wanted elevation of Industries Minister Subhash Desai to the post, a majority of the party’s MLAs had backed Eknath Shinde’s name. The latter’s supporters even gathered outside Matoshri last Thursday, in what was seen as a show of strength. This isn’t the first occasion when the party’s election representatives have objected to the elevation of non-elected individuals in ministerial positions. Most Sena ministers in the Fadnavis government are members of the Upper House.

Out You Go

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is unhappy with the functioning of the social justice department. So much so that four months before the state polls, he has shown the door to both the ministers of the department. Rajkumar Badole, who was holding the Cabinet minister’s rank, and his deputy, Dilip Kamble, were dropped on Sunday. According to sources, the CMO wants to speed up welfare measures undertaken through the department, and has opted to task a brand-new team with the job. Sources said the decision to drop Kamble was taken at the last-minute. He was recently booked in a cheating case.

Backburner

The much-awaited reshuffle of senior bureaucrats has been pushed back for now. With the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commencing Monday, senior sources in the state administration said a decision in this regard would possibly be taken only after it ends. Several senior bureaucrats in Mantralaya have completed more than three years on the same post.

— Compiled by Sandeep Ashar