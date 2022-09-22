Surat diamond merchant escapes extortion bid, three arrested

THE MUMBAI police crime branch on Wednesday arrested three persons who allegedly tried to extort from a Surat-based diamond merchant. An officer said the complainant wanted to send diamonds worth Rs 3.05 crore to a client in Dubai.

He approached a Surat-based woman who had business interests in Dubai and has people frequently travel there. The woman said that one of her employees, Vijay Hirpara (25), would be going to Dubai on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the complainant handed over the diamonds to Hirpara at Sahar airport early Tuesday morning. A few hours later, when the complainant called him to find out if he had boarded the plane, he allegedly said he was still in the queue. He didn’t take the complainant’s calls after that.

Later, the complainant allegedly received a call from a person who told him that Hirpara had been detained by a Customs officer and the matter could be settled if he was willing to pay. The caller told him to meet the ‘Customs officers’ at Andheri. The complainant, who headed to the city from Surat, contacted the local police. Meanwhile, the caller told the complainant to meet the ‘officers’ at a lodge near Dahisar check naka instead. The complainant informed the police who asked him to send one of his friends, Shivlal Rajani, to the lodge while they followed him.

Once Rajani reached the room, the accused allegedly overpowered him. Then they called up the complainant, asking him to pay Rs 80 lakh in exchange for his friend. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch led by assistant police inspector

Vijay Raskar raided the lodge room and nabbed the accused.

In addition to Hirpara, the police arrested Ravi Ghogari (33), and Kisan Shiroya (20) from the room. The accused were produced before a court and were remanded to police custody. Lawyer Ajay Dubey, representing the accused, said they were wrongly arrested.

The police have also named the Surat-based woman, whom the complainant had approached, as a wanted accused.