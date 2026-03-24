Satara ZP election controversy: Supriya Sule questions ‘mastermind’ behind poll upset; defends police

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: Sansad TV)

While strongly condemning the political developments in the Satara Zilla Parishad polls, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said Tuesday the police should not be blamed for the incident, as she questioned the “invisible political power” she alleged was influencing their actions.

While speaking to reporters in Delhi on the Satara Zilla Parishad presidency polls, where the BJP won despite its allies, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, having a majority, Sule said she will write a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the elections for the post of Satara ZP president held last Friday, the BJP’s Priya Shinde emerged victorious, defeating the nearest nominee backed by the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance.