Before Modi meeting, Congress reminds Sharad Pawar’s NCP of INDIA bloc line on women’s quota

Congress has asked Supriya Sule to convey the INDIA bloc’s opposition to linking the Women’s Reservation Act with delimitation during her meeting with PM Modi.

The Congress on Sunday asked NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule to use her scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the INDIA bloc’s opposition to linking the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act with delimitation “unequivocally clear”.

The Congress appeal came a day after Sule announced that a delegation of eight NCP (SP) MPs would meet Modi on Monday to raise issues concerning Maharashtra, including the water crisis, farmer suicides and challenges arising from rapid urbanisation.

All India Congress Committee secretary Sachin Sawant said the NCP (SP) MPs should also convey the INDIA alliance’s position on the delimitation issue to the Prime Minister.