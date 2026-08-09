Before Modi meeting, Congress reminds Sharad Pawar’s NCP of INDIA bloc line on women’s quota

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Congress on Sunday asked NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule to use her scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the INDIA bloc’s opposition to linking the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act with delimitation “unequivocally clear”.
The Congress appeal came a day after Sule announced that a delegation of eight NCP (SP) MPs would meet Modi on Monday to raise issues concerning Maharashtra, including the water crisis, farmer suicides and challenges arising from rapid urbanisation.
All India Congress Committee secretary Sachin Sawant said the NCP (SP) MPs should also convey the INDIA alliance’s position on the delimitation issue to the Prime Minister.
“It is learnt that the MPs of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday regarding issues concerning Maharashtra. We urge them to firmly convey to Prime Minister Modi that the INDIA Alliance’s unequivocal position is that the Women’s Reservation Act, passed in 2023, must be implemented immediately and should not be linked to delimitation,” said All India Congress Committee secretary Sachin Sawant.
He further added, “It is important that the unity of the INDIA Alliance and its opposition to the Modi government on this issue is made unequivocally clear.”
At a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Sule had said, “ A delegation of eight Mps belonging to NCP (SP) will meet the PM at his parliament office on Monday.”
She said the delegation would bring to the Centre’s notice various issues concerning Maharashtra, including the water crisis, farmer suicides and the challenges posed by growing urbanisation and related developmental issues.
Sule also pointed to difficulties faced by MPs in utilising their Rs 5 crore development funds, saying they often encounter hurdles due to a lack of support from the state government.
The NCP (SP) has also opposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in its current form. On the legislation, Sule said, “ The NCP (SP) is opposed to the FCRA legislation in its present form.” She added, “Our stand on the legislation is that the government should not take any hasty decision on such legislation.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram