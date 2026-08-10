NCP SP MPs meet PM Modi amid NDA speculation, seek Maharashtra projects and relief

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid speculation over the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), eight MPs led by Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Monday, raising a list of pending projects and issues concerning Maharashtra. The meeting lasted 25 minutes.
On Saturday, August 8, Supriya Sule had announced that the party MPs would meet PM Modi to discuss issues concerning the state. Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe said there was no political discussion during the meeting.
According to Kolhe, the MPs raised issues relating to pending infrastructure projects, farmers, healthcare and constituency-specific concerns.
At the beginning of the meeting, PM Modi enquired about the health of veteran leader Sharad Pawar with Supriya Sule and spoke about Pawar’s political journey and working style, Kolhe said.
“The working energy and enthusiasm within Sharad Pawar serve as an excellent role model for everyone in politics,” PM Modi said, according to Kolhe.
Among the demands raised by the MPs was the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj.
The MPs also raised the drought situation in Beed. MP Bajrang Sonwane sought the release of water from Ujani dam into the Manjara dam as a relief measure for the district. The MPs also sought an increase in financial assistance available to MPs under the PM CARES Fund for treatment of serious illnesses.
The naming of Navi Mumbai International Airport was another issue raised at the meeting. MPs Suresh (Balyamama) Mhatre and Dr Amol Kolhe sought an early decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to name the airport after late mass leader D B Patil.
The MPs also sought faster progress on several infrastructure projects, including the Nashik-Pune high-speed rail project, Pune-Nashik Metro, PM Gati Shakti-related works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, JNPT and the Kalyan Murbad railway line.
On health, MP Nilesh Lanke raised the need to expand cancer treatment facilities. Other issues discussed included pollution of the Chandrabhaga river and onion prices.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Supriya Sule reiterated that the visit was not political.
“Since parliamentary proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and our constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s attention.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram