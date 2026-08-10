NCP SP MPs meet PM Modi amid NDA speculation, seek Maharashtra projects and relief

Supriya Sule has reiterated that the visit was not political.

Amid speculation over the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) joining the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), eight MPs led by Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Monday, raising a list of pending projects and issues concerning Maharashtra. The meeting lasted 25 minutes.

On Saturday, August 8, Supriya Sule had announced that the party MPs would meet PM Modi to discuss issues concerning the state. Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe said there was no political discussion during the meeting.

According to Kolhe, the MPs raised issues relating to pending infrastructure projects, farmers, healthcare and constituency-specific concerns.