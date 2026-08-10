‘No political talks’: NCP(SP) MPs led by Supriya Sule meet Modi amid NDA merger buzz

Amid speculation over the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led NDA, eight MPs of the party led by its working president Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Monday, with Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe stating that there was no political discussion during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sule reiterated that the visit was not political.

“Since Parliamentary proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and our constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s attention,” she said.

The meeting, which lasted around 25 minutes, was held after Sule had announced on August 8 that the party’s MPs would meet the Prime Minister to discuss issues concerning the state.