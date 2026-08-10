‘No political talks’: NCP(SP) MPs led by Supriya Sule meet Modi amid NDA merger buzz

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid speculation over the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led NDA, eight MPs of the party led by its working president Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Parliament House office on Monday, with Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe stating that there was no political discussion during the meeting.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sule reiterated that the visit was not political.
“Since Parliamentary proceedings are not running smoothly, it was necessary to bring the pending issues of the public and our constituencies directly to the Prime Minister’s attention,” she said.
The meeting, which lasted around 25 minutes, was held after Sule had announced on August 8 that the party’s MPs would meet the Prime Minister to discuss issues concerning the state.
According to Kolhe, the MPs raised issues relating to pending infrastructure projects, farmers, healthcare and constituency-specific concerns.
At the beginning of the meeting, Modi enquired with Sule about the health of NCP(SP) chief and her father Sharad Pawar. He also spoke about Pawar’s political journey and working style, Kolhe said.
According to Kolhe, Modi said that the “working energy and enthusiasm within Sharad Pawar serve as an excellent role model for everyone in politics”.
Among the issues raised by the MPs was the drought situation in Beed.
MP Bajrang Sonwane sought the release of water from Ujani dam into the Manjara dam as a relief measure for the district. The MPs also raised the demand to increase the quota of financial assistance available to MPs under the PM CARES Fund for treatment of serious illnesses.
The naming of Navi Mumbai International Airport was another issue raised at the meeting. MPs Suresh (Balyamama) Mhatre and Dr Amol Kolhe sought an early decision on the Maharashtra government’s proposal to name the airport after late leader D B Patil.
On the health front, MP Nilesh Lanke raised the need to expand cancer treatment facilities.
The conferment of the Bharat Ratna on social reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj was also raised in the meeting.
The MPs also sought faster progress on several infrastructure projects, including the Nashik Pune high speed rail project, Pune Nashik Metro, PM Gati Shakti related works in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, JNPT and the Kalyan Murbad railway line.
Other issues discussed included pollution of the Chandrabhaga river and onion prices.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram