Amid BJP tie-up buzz, Supriya Sule says NCP (SP) will back delimitation bill, with riders

Amid growing speculation over the Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP)’s political future and reports that a section of its legislators is pushing for a tie up with the BJP led NDA, party working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said the NCP (SP) would support the Centre’s proposed delimitation Bill adding a rider that it needs to provide for a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states.

Sule’s remarks assume significance as the NCP (SP), which voted against the Centre’s Constitution Amendment Bill linked to the proposed delimitation exercise during the Budget session, is witnessing an internal debate over its political course. The party has also been at the centre of speculation after a series of meetings between its leaders and senior BJP and government functionaries over the past week.

“If the Union government amends the delimitation Bill by bringing a 50 per cent increase in seats, then we will support it. This is not something new that I am saying. We have always maintained that we will support the Bill if these amendments are brought. There is no change in our stand,” Sule told The Indian Express.

She said the demand had been raised by several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the DMK, when the legislation was first introduced in Parliament.

“All of us, including the TMC and the DMK, had taken this position. It is not something that is being said for the first time,” she said.

Sule also sought to play down speculation over the party’s alleged proximity to the BJP following NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil’s late night meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

“When I was in Lucknow for a Parliamentary committee meeting, I openly met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. If our party really wanted to ally with the BJP, we would not be meeting openly,” she said.

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The clarification came a day after Patil met Fadnavis, hours after calling on Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence. Ruling NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel also met the Chief Minister separately the same night, fuelling fresh speculation over possible political realignments.

Sources told The Indian Express that the meetings came against the backdrop of a rethink within the NCP (SP), with at least half of its 10 MLAs favouring a move to the NDA. They argue that remaining in the Opposition has made it increasingly difficult to secure development funds and administrative clearances for their constituencies.

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Patil, however, denied that his meeting with Fadnavis had anything to do with a political realignment. “I met the Chief Minister to discuss the issue of disqualifying the chairman of the Islampur Municipal Council. I do not know about the meeting between Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Patil also dismissed reports of merger talks with the ruling NCP. “I have not met Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel regarding any merger plans. After the death of Ajit Pawar, no such discussion has taken place,” he said.

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“We stand united with Sharad Pawar. I feel sad whenever the media discusses me leaving the party,” he added.

The political chatter has intensified after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, citing better access to government approvals and development funds. That, party sources said, has prompted sections within the NCP (SP) to argue that the party should also reconsider its position.

Although the NCP (SP), with 10 MLAs and eight Lok Sabha MPs, is the smallest among Maharashtra’s six major political parties, its parliamentary strength has acquired significance as the NDA looks to shore up support ahead of key legislation, including the proposed delimitation Bill.