Supriya Sule meets Uddhav Thackeray over Rajya Sabha nomination

Sources said Sule pitched for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s candidature, arguing that his nomination would ensure consensus and avoid a contest that could open the door for the BJP to stake claim to the seventh seat.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiMar 4, 2026 01:32 AM IST
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Tuesday amid intensifying negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on its nominee for the lone seat in its quota from Maharashtra.

Elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are scheduled for March 16, with March 5 being the last date for filing nominations. With March 3 and 4 declared public holidays for Holi, Wednesday and Thursday are the final working days to submit papers.

The ruling Mahayuti is comfortably placed to win six of the seven seats. The contest for the seventh seat has triggered hard bargaining within the Opposition alliance, which can secure only one seat if it votes together.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), however, has staked claim to the berth based on its legislative strength and earlier understandings within the alliance. “Discussions are on, but no name has been finalised yet,” a Sena (UBT) functionary said, adding that the party’s claim remains firm.

While the NCP (SP) is pushing for Sharad Pawar and the Sena (UBT) is asserting its claim, the Congress is treading cautiously. State Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal has said alliance partners must first clarify their political positions before a collective decision is taken.

Privately, Congress leaders have expressed concerns over the possibility of a rapprochement between the two NCP factions. They fear that backing a candidate who might later shift allegiance to the ruling side could be politically damaging.

“NCP SP leaders Supriya Sule ji and Jayant Patil ji met Uddhav Thackeray ji at Matoshree today. No decision has been made on the Rajya Sabha seat as yet, and will be made soon. All MVA partners will be together for discussions on the seat and the political alignments,” Sena UBT leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray said.

 

