Supriya Sule meets Uddhav Thackeray over Rajya Sabha nomination

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Tuesday amid intensifying negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on its nominee for the lone seat in its quota from Maharashtra.

Sources said Sule pitched for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s candidature, arguing that his nomination would ensure consensus and avoid a contest that could open the door for the BJP to stake claim to the seventh seat.

Elections to seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are scheduled for March 16, with March 5 being the last date for filing nominations. With March 3 and 4 declared public holidays for Holi, Wednesday and Thursday are the final working days to submit papers.