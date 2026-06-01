NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule alleges 1.25 crore women dropped from Ladki Bahin scheme since Dec 2024

Sule said the state government had initially claimed that 2.38 crore women had benefited from the scheme and that more than Rs 17,505 crore had been disbursed by December 2024. (File)

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Monday alleged that more than 1.25 crore women beneficiaries have been removed from Maharashtra’s flagship Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme since December 2024, raising questions over the government’s beneficiary verification process and the use of public funds.

The scheme provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women. Earlier, the Opposition had claimed that around 80 lakh beneficiaries had been excluded from the scheme following the government’s e-KYC verification drive.

Sule said discrepancies in official figures and data available on the scheme’s portal indicate that the number of beneficiaries has fallen far more sharply than the government has acknowledged.