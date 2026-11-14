Support delimitation if you want, but don’t name us: Congress to Supriya Sule

A reference by NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule to the 2007 delimitation exercise, carried out when the Congress was in power, has irked the ally, even as she reiterated on Saturday that her party was willing in principle to support the proposed Delimitation Bill.

“The delimitation was carried out in 2007 as well when the Congress was power. It isn’t a new exercise. For example, even the Baramati constituency represented by Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) before 2007 was different than what I have been representing since 2009 after Delimitation,” said Sule.

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The Congress objected. “If Supriya Sule wants to support delimitation (the Delimitation Bill), she is welcome to do so; however, she should not put forward the Congress party’s name,” said Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar added that when the Congress carried out delimitation, it only changed reserved constituencies. It neither increased the number of constituencies nor divided them for convenience, he said.

What Supriya Sule said on the Bill

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sule said the NCP (SP) could support the Bill if every state gets a uniform 50 per cent rise in its number of Lok Sabha seats, and the increase is not based on population.

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She was referring to a meeting the Union government called in July to discuss a delimitation Bill, where a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, irrespective of their populations, was proposed. Sule attended it along with Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM.

“In principle, the ruling party’s proposal was acceptable to us because it would not do injustice to any state. The number of Lok Sabha seats in every state was proposed to be increased by a flat 50 per cent. Therefore, as a representative of my party, I agreed to the proposal in principle. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and a few other leaders who attended the meeting sought time to discuss it with their respective party leaderships,” Sule said.

Sule said no official proposal or Bill mentioning a uniform 50 per cent rise across all states has been sent to the parties for discussion.

“We were comfortable with the proposal and also wanted to discuss it with our INDIA bloc partners to build a consensus. If everyone agrees, we are ready to support it. However, the NCP-SP, as an individual party, has not taken a final decision because we have not received the official bill or its copy,” she said.