Day after he told Supriya Sule to ‘go home and cook’, Patil says he meant no disrespect

Updated: May 27, 2022 2:46:05 am
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil finds himself in a soup over a jab at NCP MP Supriya Sule during a protest march on Wednesday, asking her to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics.
Patil made the statement against Sule at a protest that was organised to seek reservation for OBCs in the state.
The Supreme Court recently allowed reservation for the OBCs in local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, while Maharashtra’s plea to hold civic polls only after the OBC quota had been rejected.
Sule had said she had contacted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his Delhi visit, but he
did not divulge what he had done to get a nod for the reservation.
To that, Patil said: “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don’t know how to get an appointment with chief minister.”
As the matter blew up Thursday, Patil said that his words were part of a “rural style” of speaking and that he did not mean to disrespect women or Sule. “Whenever I meet Sule, we always greet each other with respect,” Patil said.
Addressing media, he said, “I would urge Sadanand Sule (Sule’s husband) to understand the context. I was speaking in rural language. In rural areas, often terms like ‘Ja Mhasnat (Go to hell)’ is used casually if certain work is not done. Even a mother says that to her child. It does not mean in literal sense.”
Taking to Twitter, Sadanand Sule said, “I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can. I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, wife, and a successful politician. One amongst many hardworking and talented women in India… This is an insult to all women.”
