Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Supriya Sule backs Mitkari’s ‘join NCP’ offer to Munde

Sule, who led a protest march in Pune against price rise, said, “If any member in the party makes a good suggestion, the party will consider it... I fully support Amol Mitkari’s offer to Munde.” However, Sule refrained from elaborating on the matter.

Earlier, at another event, Mitkari had said that it was time that Munde left the BJP and joined the NCP. (File Photo)

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Monday supported her party’s MLA Amol Mitkari’s open offer to BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde to consider joining their party.

Sule, who led a protest march in Pune against price rise, said, “If any member in the party makes a good suggestion, the party will consider it… I fully support Amol Mitkari’s offer to Munde.” However, Sule refrained from elaborating on the matter.

Earlier, at another event, Mitkari had said that it was time that Munde left the BJP and joined the NCP.

He said, “Pankaja is being sidelined in the BJP.” The BJP has drawn a list of 12 candidates as governor’s nominee for state legislative council. It appears Munde’s name is not on the list.

Mitkari said, “Senior leader Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini Khadse was quick to realise that BJP was giving her a secondary treatment. So, she decided to quit the party and join the NCP. Munde should do the same,” he said.

Interestingly, Munde has maintained a silence over the offer. A senior BJP state leader said, “The NCP is deliberately making such statements to create confusion among Munde’s supporters. But such gimmicks will not work. The party has given Munde an important role in the organisation at national level. She is the national BJP secretary in-charge of a big state like Madhya Pradesh.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:07:44 am
