Supreme Court verdict on real shiv sena: Celebrations in Shinde camp, Uddhav’s side readies for EC

The Supreme Court allowing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hear Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction’s plea seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena and allocation of the party’s bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it was met with jubilation by the party faction on Tuesday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, meanwhile, said that it was working on presenting its case before the ECI and was hopeful that it would emerge triumphant.

“The constitutional experts also believed that whatever decision we have taken is not wrong or illegal. We welcome the decision. We have formed this government based on the Constitution and law. We have not done anything wrong. The ECI will decide further,” Shinde told mediapersons.

He added that this is only the first step. “We will be going ahead with many such steps. But whatever will happen, will happen as per rules and laws. We have full faith in the judiciary.”

As a jubilant Shinde camp burst fire crackers to welcome the order, Shrikant Shinde, MP and the son of the CM, said the court giving relief to the Shinde faction is the party’s victory.

Maintaining that the Thackeray faction is prepared for the ECI hearing, Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said that this is “neither a jolt nor a relief” to anyone but the matter has shifted from the court to the ECI.

“We are prepared for the hearing wherever it will take place. We are with the truth and we will fight for it. We have full faith in the judiciary, the Constitution and democracy. This is a battle, which is important both for our Constitution and democracy.”

Manisha Kayande, the Thackeray faction MLC and spokesperson, said: “We are prepared to present our side in the ECI but we also hope that the poll panel will be fair.”