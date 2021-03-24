Supreme Court to hear Param Bir Singh’s plea against Anil Deshmukh today

THE SUPREME Court will on Wednesday hear former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking a CBI probe into alleged "corrupt malpractices" of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE SUPREME Court will on Wednesday hear former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea seeking a CBI probe into alleged “corrupt malpractices” of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

His petition has been listed before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and R Subhash Reddy.

In his plea, Singh, who was shifted to Maharashtra Home Guards last week, has repeated the allegations that he had levelled against Desmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray — that the minister had asked the now-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was later arrested by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case, to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40-50 crore from around 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.



In his petition, Singh has also accused Deshmukh of interfering in investigations, pressuring him to implicate BJP leaders in the death by suicide in Mumbai of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, and indulging in “corrupt malpractices” in transfers and postings.



Although “there was tremendous pressure to give the entire episode (of Delkar’s death) a political angle”, he “however, did not succumb to the pressure,” the IPS officer stated.