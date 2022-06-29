Supreme Court to hear plea challenging floor test in Maharashtra Assembly today

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear a plea moved by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena against the Maharashtra Governor’s call for a floor test against the Maha Aghadi Vikas government.

The apex court will hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu at 5 pm on Wednesday.

This comes after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the MVA government to prove its majority on the floor of the House on Thursday and convened a special session of the state Assembly at 11 am.