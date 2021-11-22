Param Bir Singh says ‘not absconding, in India’; SC grants him protection from arrest

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection to former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh after his lawyer said he was “not absconding, and is in India”. The confirmation came days after the court refused to grant him protection from arrest and asked for his location.

Singh “does not want to abscond and does not want to run anywhere”, but faces a threat to his life, his lawyer told the Supreme Court. “The moment he touches the land in Maharashtra, he faces a threat from the Mumbai Police,” the lawyer added.

Singh faces at least four cases of extortion.

In the last hearing Thursday, the apex court had questioned where he was. “Where are you? Are you in this country or outside? In some state? Where are you? We will come to the remaining. First, we need to know where you are,” the court had said.

The senior police officer had approached the SC against the High Court’s September 16 judgment dismissing his plea challenging the two preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government. The Mumbai Police had moved the court in connection with a case registered on the complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal, levelling extortion charges against Singh and dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze.