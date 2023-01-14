Apex court suspends sentence of son of orphanage manager convicted for sexually assaulting minors

The Supreme Court has recently suspended sentence to a man — the son of the manager of an orphanage in Navi Mumbai — who was convicted for 10-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting eight minor girls in 2015, and granted him a bail.

The man moved the SC after the High Court rejected his plea during the pendency of his criminal appeal against the sentence. The SC noted that he has served eight years in jail out of the 10-year imprisonment, and should be suspended in the interest of justice, and be released on bail.

The Panvel sessions court in March 2020 convicted and sentenced two sons of the orphanage’s manager, including Christian Rajendran and Joy Rajendran, to rigorous imprisonment of 14 and 10 years, respectively.

Appellant Joy Rajendran was found guilty of offences under Indian Penal Code sections 377 (imprisonment for life), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation), 354A (shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna on January 13 passed an order in the Special Leave Petition filed by Joy, challenging the Bombay HC order that had rejected the application filed by him, seeking suspension of sentence and bail grant of during the pendency of the criminal appeal filed by him in 2021.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik of the HC had observed that the victims were helpless minor girls. The HC had expressed surprise as to ‘why the accused was not booked under the offence of rape’, and therefore, no bail could be granted to him. Rajendran approached SC against the HC order. The SC, now, noted that the ‘appellant stands convicted and sentenced to effectively 10 years of imprisonment’.