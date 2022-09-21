scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Supreme Court okays extension of Chintan Upadhyay trial

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade on Tuesday informed the sessions court of the apex court’s extension to conclude the trial till March 2023.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Chintan in September last year on the grounds that he had already spent six years in jail. (File Photo)

THE SUPREME Court has granted an extension to the sessions court conducting trial against artist Chintan Upadhyay and others for the alleged murder of his wife – artist Hema Upadhyay – and her lawyer.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to Chintan in September last year on the grounds that he had already spent six years in jail. It had then directed the sessions court to expedite the trial and conclude it within six months.

Chintan was arrested in December 2015 on charges including murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, of the Indian Penal Code for the murders of Hema, and her lawyer, Haresh Bhambani. Their bodies were found in a box thrown in a nullah in Kandivali on December 12, 2015. Chintan was arrested by the Mumbai police crime branch on December 22 that year.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:11:24 am
