Supreme Court has ruled out reservation based on religion: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Supreme Court has ruled out reservation in education and employment based on religion, and such a move would amount to violation of the Constitution. The state government, however, said it has accommodated the concerns of the Muslim community in both sectors under the Other Backward Caste category.

Fadnavis said in the state legislative Assembly: “The Supreme Court has ruled out reservation in education and employment based on religion. The state government has considered reservation for the economically backward people within the Muslim community under the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category.”

There are at least 50 sub-castes within the Muslim community that have been provided with 50 per cent concessions in education fees, he said, adding that the government has also included ‘khatik’ Muslim community under the OBC category.

The chief minister’s comments came after the issue of reservation was raised in the Assembly. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, Abdul Sattar of the Congress, Naseem Khan of the Congress and Warris Pathan of the MIM, along with others, demanded five per cent reservation for Muslims in education and employment sectors.

