Supreme Court grants pre-arrest bail to woman booked for sexually assaulting minor stepdaughter

The Supreme Court recently granted pre-arrest bail to a stepmother, booked in November 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing her minor stepdaughter, for nearly seven years.

The stepmother, who approached the SC after the Bombay High Court rejected her plea, had alleged that the case against her is an “calculated attempt of the appellant’s husband, to throw her out of her matrimonial residence, of which she is a part owner by virtue of a registered gift deed”.

The FIR lodged against the woman alleged that since 2017, she had been causing mental harassment to her stepdaughter – would hurl obscene abuses – and in June 2018, on three to four occasions, had touched her private parts inappropriately, while the minor’s father was abroad.

A bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, on November 15, passed the order after the settlement initiated through a mediator could not yield any positive result.

Justice Sarang V Kotwal of the HC had held that there was no question of mediation considering the seriousness of allegations. The HC had rejected the anticipatory bail plea observing that the allegations in the FIR showed the stepdaughter was treated “with extreme cruelty over a large period of time causing permanent fear in her mind”.

In August 2021, the father had filed a complaint with the child helpline, following which the Child Welfare Committee approached the girl and an FIR was lodged in November 2021 when she was 17 years old. The woman was booked by Mumbai Police under Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

As per the FIR, the woman got married to the girl’s father in November 2014 and had two daughters from her earlier marriage. It added that she would be locked in a room and given stale food while her important documents were taken away by the woman.

Alleging that the stepmother would use pepper spray on her and beat her with a broom and hammer, the stepdaughter claimed the same affected her mental health as she would live in constant fear.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan and advocate Sana Raees Khan, appearing for the woman, said that her husband, shortly after marriage, started taking away her money and life savings while also physically assaulting her. She has filed complaints against him and his family on various occasions, they alleged.

The lawyers said that status quo was ordered by court in the dispute over the woman’s claim on her matrimonial home. The woman alleged said that immediately after she was protected in domestic violence proceedings and her husband was directed to stay away from her and her daughters, he got the FIR lodged through his daughter to ensure that the woman leaves the house. The plea said that the FIR is a “tutored statement” of her stepdaughter at her husband’s instance.