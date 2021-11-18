‘Where is Param Bir Singh?’: SC refuses interim protection to ex-Mumbai top cop

The Supreme Court Thursday refused protection from arrest for former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case against him.

Asking Singh to disclose his whereabouts, the top court said that it will hear his plea only after he reveals which part of the country or world he is currently in.

“Which part of the world is the petitioner in? Are you in this country or outside? First I want to know where are you,” Justice S K Kaul asked. Justice Kaul also hit out at Singh’s lawyer when he argued that he can “get out of the hole” if he is “allowed to breathe”.

The apex court will now hear the matter on November 22.

This comes a day after Singh and two other were declared proclaimed offenders by a court in Mumbai. Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police chief in March and transferred as Director General (Home Guards), where he has not reported since May 4 after initially going on sick leave.

In October, the Maharashtra government had told the Bombay High Court that Param Bir Singh could not be traced. The submission by the state government came nearly three weeks after state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil flagged reports that the senior IPS officer, who went on leave from his post of DG Home Guards citing ill health in May, may have left the country.

Based on a complaint filed by Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and civic contractor, the Goregaon police had booked Param Bir, Riyaz Bhati, Vinay Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel and dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Agarwal had alleged that Param Bir, along with Waze — currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case — extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him. The case was initially registered at Goregaon police station on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intention, following which it was transferred to Crime Branch Unit XI.