Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

SC collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta to apex court

Justice Datta, who was a senior judge at the Calcutta High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Justice Dipankar Datta obtained his LLB degree from the University of Calcutta in 1989. (Photo: bombayhighcourt.nic.in/)

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, in its meeting held on September 26, recommended the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, as a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Datta, who was a senior judge at the Calcutta High Court, was appointed as the Bombay High Court Chief Justice on April 28, 2020. He will be elevated to the apex court after the central government clears his appointment and issues a notification in this regard.

The son of the late Justice Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Datta was born on February 9, 1965. He obtained his LLB degree from the University of Calcutta in 1989. He enrolled as an advocate the same year and practiced in the Supreme Court and in high courts, dealing with constitutional and civil cases.

Justice Datta has served as the junior standing counsel for West Bengal between May 2002 and January 2004, and as a counsel for the Union government since 1998. He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:36:12 am
After AIIMS report, Delhi High Court lets unvaccinated school teacher resume duties

