SC collegium recommends Justice Amjad A Sayed of Bombay HC as next chief justice of Himachal High Court

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court as the next chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Mohammad Rafiq, the present chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, is likely to retire on May 24.

Justice Sayed, who is the second senior-most judge at the Bombay High Court after Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, was part of the bench, which, in 2016, had passed directions against “illegal” installation of loudspeakers at religious places.

In August 2016, a bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka (now a Supreme Court judge) and Justice AA Sayed had observed that no religion or sect could claim that the right to use a loudspeaker or a public address system was a fundamental right conferred by Article 25 (Right to freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) of the Constitution. The court had then passed orders directing the strict implementation of Noise Pollution (Regulations and Control) Rules, 2000.

On June 30, 2021, a bench of Justice Sayed and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai upheld the constitutional validity of the new tariff order (NTO) of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) published in January 2020, except for one of the conditions regarding pricing.

On February 21, 2022, a bench led by Justice Sayed dismissed a plea filed by two BJP and MNS workers challenging the draft delimitation notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for the upcoming civic election. The Court imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 each on the two petitioners, terming the PIL to be “politically motivated”.

In March, this year, a bench led by Justice Sayed had granted relief to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane and directed the BMC not to take any coercive action against him until the civic body took a decision on his regularisation application pertaining to the alleged illegal construction at his eight-storey Juhu bungalow ‘Adhish’.

On May 6, Justice Sayed rejected two pleas challenging the state government’s decision of last October, wherein it reintroduced a multi-member ward system for all municipal councils and corporations barring the BMC, instead of the existing single-member ward system.

Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed obtained LLB from Mumbai University in 1984. He was on the panel of Central Government lawyers at Bombay High Court and was later an assistant state government pleader (original side) at the High Court.

Justice Sayed has appeared in Public Interest Litigation matters relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, free/concessional medical treatment for poor in charitable hospitals, bio-medical waste and malnutrition, among others, on behalf of the Centre and the state government. He was also on the panel of several public undertakings and has also appeared in arbitrations on their behalf. He was also a Notary Public, Government of India. He is reportedly a keen sports enthusiast.

Justice Sayed was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court on April 11, 2007.