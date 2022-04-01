SC stays Rs 9 lakh cost imposed by Bombay HC on restaurant associations

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed Rs 9 lakh cost imposed by the Bombay High Court on Hotel & Restaurant Association (Western India), Indian Hotel & Restaurant Association (AHAR) and seven other associations representing hotels, which are self-serving foreign liquor (FL) vendors.

The HC, on Tuesday, had dismissed pleas that had sought to set aside the January 28, 2020, notification issued by the Maharashtra government, prescribing FL-III license renewal fees for 2021–2022 with a hike of 15 per cent.

While staying the cost imposed, the SC continued an interim order issued by the Bombay High Court on May 6, last year, granting protection from coercive action until further orders to the members of petitioner associations, who had deposited 50 per cent of the license fees.

A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice B R Gavai was hearing special leave petitions (SLPs) moved by the associations challenging the HC order. The associations claimed that they are non-profit organisations and had raised concerns of their members as the hospitality industry has been worst affected by the pandemic and the government had refused to support it.