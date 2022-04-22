SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

The Supreme Court Friday SC rejected the bail plea of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in relation with a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of March 15 but Malik can avail the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, said that they have arrested him in 2022 for something that happened in 1999 and

there is no case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as there is no predicate offence.

This comes a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its chargesheet against Malik in connection with the case. Malik was arrested on February 23 and is currently in judicial custody. Officials said the chargesheet, which runs into 5,000 pages, has statements of witnesses and documents related to the land deal at the centre of the case where the Goawala compound in Kurla is situated. A copy of the chargesheet will be given to Malik after the court takes its cognizance.

At the time of arresting Malik, the ED had claimed that he had entered into a land deal with gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar, through her driver Salim Patel. The property in question was allegedly usurped from the original owners and sold to a company connected to Malik, the ED alleged. Apart from Malik, the ED has named Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. And Malik Infrastructure was accused in its chargesheet. Both Solidus and Malik Infrastructure are owned by the Malik family.

With inputs from PTI