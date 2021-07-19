Mumbai: Supply hit as water enters Bhandup filtration plant

Nearly 80 per cent of the pumps are operational and the Bhandup Water filtration plant is dewatered completely (by evening),” an official said. (Express file photo)

‘WATER, WATER everywhere, nor any drop to drink’ — the famous lines from poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s ‘The Rime of the Ancient Mariner’ came almost true Sunday as water supply to the island city and several parts of the western suburbs was severely disrupted through most of Sunday despite the intense downpour overnight.

Flood water from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) entered the Bhandup water filtration plant following which the pumps had to be switched off, Ajay Rathore, the hydraulic engineer of BMC said. “Water from the forest area started entering the water filtration plant by 2 am Sunday morning. Our staff switched off all the pumps and began dewatering the area. I got a call at 2.30 am and we gathered nearly 200 engineers and men to restart the system.

Nearly 80 per cent of the pumps are operational and the plant is dewatered completely (by evening),” the official said.

Several areas in Malabar Hill and the city also faced water cuts, but the supply was restored later. Malabar Hill MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that tankers were provided by the BMC during the period.

Rathore said supply will be normal by Monday though some areas may face glitches due to low pressure.