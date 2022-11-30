Supervision of Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 by Commission of Metro Rail Safety underway

The Commission of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has begun the supervision process of phase 2 of Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri West) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East), both elevated corridors passing from Link road and Western Express Highway (WEH).

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “A team from CMRS is carrying out the supervision. Once the safety clearance certificate is in place the commercial operations can begin.”

The official confirmed that all these processes are likely to be completed by December-end and the entire Metro Line 2A&7 will be opened to the public in January.

The MMRDA is the nodal agency appointed by the state of Maharashtra for all elevated metro projects.

The CMRS certification includes supervision of the tracks, signalling, electrical systems, and civil works before opening the corridor for passengers. A safety check is done meticulously by the competent authority.

Prior to the CMRS supervision, the MMRDA had obtained a provisional certificate from Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) for conducting a trial run.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A connects Dahisar to DN Nagar, while Line 7 links Dahisar East to Andheri East, comprising a total length of 35 km. In the first phase, a 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi was opened to the public in April, during Gudi Padwa, which marks New Year as per Hindu calendar. The 20-km stretch is drawing a good average daily ridership of 27,000, whereas the monthly average ridership is 8 lakh, as per the MMRDA data.

Advertisement

Once both lines (comprising 30 stations) become operational, it will together see a daily ridership of 12.77 lakh by 2031, officials said.

The Metro Line 2A has 17 stations — Andheri (West), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East). Metro Line 7 has 13 stations — Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan and Ovaripada.

Both Metro lines have a common station at Dahisar, where it integrates. While for other Metro lines, the integration stations are WEH on Line 7 with the existing Metro one and JVLR junction for Metro Line 6. Similarly on Line 2A, the integration station for Metro Line one is at DN Nagar station.

Advertisement

Both are elevated corridors passing along Mumbai’s Link Road and Western Express Highway.

The expense of the Metro Line 2A project is Rs 6,410 crore while that of the Line 7 project is Rs 6,208 crore. The funding agencies for both the lines are Asian Development Bank and National Development Bank.

Currently, a train set having six coaches of a capacity of 380 persons each is run on Metro Line 2A and 7 on the 20-km stretch. With a total of 28 rakes made available by Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, the services on both the lines will be fully operated in a gap of seven minutes. Both the corridors have their car shed at Charkop.