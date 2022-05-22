Superintendent of govt school gets 5 years in jail for molesting minor

A 36-YEAR-OLD man, who was the superintendent of a government secondary school and hostel in Palghar district was sent to 5 years in jail by a sessions court for molesting a 16-year-old tribal girl. An FIR was registered in the case on March 2, 2018.

The 16-year-old victim told police that she has been staying in the girl’s hostel and studying in the school since childhood. On December 31, 2017, the accused called her to his room in the evening saying that her mother had called her over the phone. As the girl went to take the call, he told her that the phone line had got disconnected and asked her to come again around 9.30 pm.

Around 9.30 pm, the accused switched off the lights of the hostel and again called the girl, saying her mother had called. This time when she went, he closed the door and molested her.

Scared and fearing social stigma, the girl decided not to report the matter. In February 2018, she disclosed the incident to her friends, and one of her friends said that the accused had molested her too. They then informed the villagers, who took the accused to the police station and an FIR was registered.

On May 18, 2022, a sessions court in Palghar convicted the accused. Additional Sessions Judge, Palghar, D H Keluskar convicted him under Section 354 of the IPC, Section 8 and 9 of the POCSO Act and under Section 3 (1) (w) (i) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act and sentenced him to five years rigorous imprisonment in jail.